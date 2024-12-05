If there is one man who carved out the best out of Salman Khan in recent times, then it definitely was Kabir Khan. Be it bringing out the innocence of Pawan Chaturvedi in Bajrangi Bhaijaan or making him the suave and sharp RAW officer in Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger franchise is one of the brightest stars in Salman Khan’s career.

However, the third installment, Tiger 3, did not live up to the expectations as planned. Interestingly, the three films of the Tiger franchise have been directed by three different directors since the OG director did not want to continue.

Ek Tha Tiger was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and Tiger 3 was directed by Maneesh Sharma. There have been reports that Kabir did not want to direct the sequel. But the filmmaker once opened up about his plans on the Tiger Franchise. Yes, you read that right. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan filmmaker was very keen on turning Tiger into a franchise film. But why did he leave the idea then? Scroll down to read what happened.

Talking to News 18 once, the filmmaker once confessed how he was keen on a franchise idea, but Aditya Chopra probably had better plans but never discussed them. He said, “We always had the idea of making this film into a franchise, but we never thought of spy universe. I don’t know about Adi because he is a visionary filmmaker and likes to keep his cards close to his chest, so maybe he must have some idea, but we never discussed it as such.”

However, Kabir Khan welcomed the idea of Spy Universe and was glad that his characters Tiger and Zoya turned iconic. The director pointed out, “I also feel that the whole ‘universe’ concept started only a few years back, that too in Hollywood, so I don’t think the concept existed when we were shooting the film. But I am excited for the YRF Spyverse and it’s a good thing as long as the audiences are enjoying it. Both Tiger and Zoya’s character (played by Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, respectively are iconic now.”

For the unversed, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan are currently grabbing headlines for a possible reunion for an action film after Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight.

