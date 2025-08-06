Su From So is unstoppable at the Indian box office, and on each day, it is pulling off a big number. It has come at the right time for the Kannada film industry, which was struggling in 2025. It’s been seven months, but the industry didn’t witness a 50 crore net grosser. The film will hit the milestone very soon by maintaining an excellent pace over weekdays. Amid this, it is ready to be the highest-grossing Kannada film since 2024. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 12!

Written and directed by JP Thuminad, the Sandalwood comedy drama was released on July 25. Upon its release, the film received highly positive reviews from critics and is said to be one of the most critically acclaimed Indian films of 2025. Even among the audience, word-of-mouth has been excellent, which helped it gain more shows during the second week. It even witnessed a release in the Malayalam-dubbed version.

How much did Su From So earn at the Indian box office in 12 days?

Su From So started its journey on a decent note by earning 78 lakh. With positive feedback coming into play, it picked up the pace right from the second day and ended the opening week at 20.15 crores. In the second week, with more shows getting added, the film saw a big surge. Even before the completion of week 2, it has earned a solid 43 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it stands at 50.74 crores.

Based on the current situation, Su From So is expected to earn 50 crore net in the next two or three days. It’s a big achievement, making it the first 50 crore net grosser of 2025 from Sandalwood.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 20.15 crores

Day 8 – 3.8 crores

Day 9 – 5.4 crores

Day 10 – 6.55 crores

Day 11 – 3.7 crores

Day 12 – 3.4 crores

Total – 43 crores

Soon to become the highest-grossing Kannada film since 2024

Before scoring a half-century, the comedy drama will overtake Kichcha Sudeep‘s Max (48.58 crore net). For those who don’t know, Max is the highest-grossing Kannada film since 2024, and now, the latest Kannada hit is just 5.59 crores away from beating it.

