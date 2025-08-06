Hollywood heavyweights Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are currently locked in a high-stakes box office showdown. Pitt’s latest sports drama, F1, has raced ahead of Cruise’s second run as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise. However, with F1 now slowing down and playing in just over 2,000 theaters across the US, all eyes are on whether it can overtake Cruise’s most recent, and reportedly final Mission: Impossible installment, which hit theaters earlier this year.

Brad Pitt’s F1 Crosses Mission Impossible II, But Still Few Millions Behind The Final Reckoning

F1, directed by Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind Tom Cruise’s 2022 hit Top Gun: Maverick, has just inched past Mission: Impossible 2 ($546.3 million), reaching a global total of $546.8 million (per Box Office Mojo). While F1 still lags behind Mission: Impossible II in domestic earnings (MI 2 earned $215 million in the US), the film’s strong international performance has pushed it over the edge globally.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise’s latest installment, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ($594.2 million), struggled to maintain momentum at the box office, falling short of expectations and failing to cross the $600 million mark. According to Collider, the film needed to earn around $800 million just to break even, a target it could not hit. With F1 continuing to perform strongly in international markets, it appears to be only a matter of time before it overtakes The Final Reckoning in global earnings.

F1 Becomes Brad Pitt’s Biggest Career Hit

F1 has marked a major milestone in Brad Pitt’s acting career, as it has now become his biggest box office hit to date after surpassing World War Z. The movie has been able to break even and is now in pure profit territory, eyeing to maximize as much as possible in the upcoming days. Interestingly, F1 has also been the most successful movie made by Apple Studios following a string of disappointing runs recently, even after working with Hollywood heavyweights such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix.

F1’s success has also sparked a potential sequel to the movie, which will most probably turn it into a full-fledged franchise like Mission Impossible or Fast and Furious.

