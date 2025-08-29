Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari, did not end their advance booking sales on a glorious run with only 58K ticket sales in advance on BookMyShow. However, despite, this lukewarm response, the romantic comedy has managed to surpass some biggies with its pre-sales.

Sidharth & Janhvi Bring A Record For Maddock!

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor bring a unique record for Maddock with their film. Maddock now owns not one but two spots in the list of the top 5 pre-sales for a romantic film from Bollywood in 2025 on BMS. The other film is Bhool Chuk Maaf.

Param Sundari Box Office Pre-Sales Final

Param Sundari closed its pre-sales at the box office at 58K sold tickets on BMS. This is the fourth best pre-sales for a romantic Bollywood film in 2025 on BMS. Param Sundari settled below Bhool Chuk Maaf’s 65K pre-sales on BMS.

Check out the ticket pre-sales for a romantic film on BMS in 2025.

Saiyaara: 394.53K Sanam Teri Kasam RR: 134K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 65K Param Sundari: 58K YJHD Re-Release: 42K

Beats Metro In Dino & 13 other Bollywood films!

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor pushed Metro In Dino with a ticket pre-sales of 24.77K out of the top 5 pre-sales for a romantic film in 2025. Apart from Metro In Dino, Param Sundari surpassed 9 other Bollywood films and their pre-sales on BMS. Check them out.

Son Of Sardaar 2: 48K Kesari Chapter 2: 47K Jaat: 41K Emergency: 41K Dhadak 2: 36K Deva: 35K Fateh: 29K Maa: 29K Metro In Dino: 25K Azaad: 18K Maalik: 16.68K Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 16K The Diplomat: 15K Loveyapa: 5K

