Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra enjoyed a lot of pre-release buzz and was expected to pose a threat to a biggie like Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam. Dulquer Salmaan’s production, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead, has scored the 6th highest opening of 2025 in Malayalam cinema. But is that enough? Scroll below for a detailed day 1 report!

How much did Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra earn on day 1?

As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra earned 2.70 crores on its opening day at the box office. It enjoyed massive hype, but unfortunately, opened to mixed reviews, which impacted the footfalls. As mentioned before, it is facing competition from Hridayapoorvam, which has also affected the opening day collection.

Naslen’s previous film, Alappuzha Gymkhana had scored a slightly bigger opening of 2.75 crores. Unfortunately, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra could not enter the top 5 Malayalam opening days of 2025. However, it did manage to beat Rekhachithram (1.90 crores), Dominic and the Ladies Purse (1.75 crores), and two others.

Take a look at the top 10 opening days of 2025 at the Malayalam box office (net collection):

L2: Empuraan: 21 crores Thudarum: 5.30 crores Hridayapoorvam: 3.36 crores Bazooka: 3.20 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 2.75 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 2.70 crores Rekhachithram: 1.90 crores Identity: 1.80 crores Narivetta: 1.75 crores | Dominic and the Ladies Purse: 1.75 crores Officer On Duty: 1.25 crores

It is now to be seen how Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer performs during its extended opening weekend.

More about the superhero film

Chandra is the first installment of the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. It features an ensemble cast of Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha.

Lokah Chapter 1 was released in theatres worldwide on August 28, 2025, in a direct box office clash with Hridayapoorvam.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary Day 1

India net: 2.70 crores

India gross: 3.18 crores

