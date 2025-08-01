Tharun Moorthy is currently riding high on the massive success of Thudarum. Few anticipated the film would achieve such a level of acclaim. Unlike many other Mohanlal films, it lacked a strong pre-release promotional campaign. Its release was reportedly delayed until January due to challenges in finalizing an OTT partnership. Even the makers, to some extent, had modest expectations for its theatrical performance.

But the film proved everyone wrong and turned out to be a major box office success. As reported, it became the third-highest-grossing film in Mollywood, earning a worldwide total of ₹237.76 crore. Naturally, all eyes are now on Tharun Moorthy’s next move as a director, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on his upcoming projects.

Is a Tharun Moorthy and Karthi collaboration next on the cards?

Rumors are swirling about a collaboration between Tharun Moorthy and Tamil actor Karthi. As reported by 123 Telugu, while no official confirmation or further details have surfaced, the project—if it materializes—is expected to be a Kollywood film rather than a Mollywood one. Earlier in May, photos of Tharun Moorthy meeting with Suriya, Karthi, and Jyothika made the rounds on social media, fueling the speculation.

Next Project of Tharun Moorthy

Torpedo is Tharun Moorthy’s upcoming Malayalam thriller, scripted by Binu Pappu. The film features a dynamic ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Naslen, Arjun Das, and Ganapathi. Backed by producer Ashiq Usman and music by Sushin Shyam, it is currently in pre-production, with principal photography expected to kick off later this year.

With Torpedo, we dive into deeper waters. Words by Binu Pappu, Strength from Ashiq Usman and Soul from Naslen, Arjun Das, Ganapathi and Storm from Fahadh Faasil#Torpedo pic.twitter.com/d5xn0m1dNH — Tharun Moorthy (@talk2tharun) May 1, 2025

