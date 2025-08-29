Difficulties increase for Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 at the ticket windows starting today. Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Param Sundari has opened to good reviews and will surely steal the limelight! But before that, Hrithik Roshan has rewritten history with his second highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 15 report!

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 15

According to estimates, War 2 earned 2.37 crores on day 15, all languages included. This is the first time the box office collection has fallen below the 3 crore mark since the big release on August 14, 2025. It saw a 34% dip compared to 3.60 crores earned the previous day.

There’s been a constant decline amid the mixed word-of-mouth. Compared to the opening weekend of 209.1 crores, War 2 has suffered an 84% drop in the second week, which is a huge crash! The overall earnings in all languages surge to 241.93 crore net, approximately 285.47 crores in gross total.

Here’s a week-wise box office breakdown of War 2 at the Indian box office:

Week 1: 209.10 crores (8 days)

(8 days) Week 2: 32.83 crores

Total: 241.93 crores

Becomes Hrithik Roshan’s 2nd highest-grossing film in history!

Despite the underwhelming run, War 2 has become Hrithik Roshan’s second highest-grossing film of all time, by surpassing the lifetime earnings of Krrish 3 (240.50 crores). The next and ultimate target is the OG 2019 War (319 crores), which may be out of reach.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office below (net collection):

War – 319 crores War 2 – 241.93 crores Krrish 3 – 240.50 crores Fighter – 215 crores Bang Bang – 181.03 crores

Super 30 (146.10 crores) is now out of the top 5.

Axes Drishyam 2 and one more!

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s biggie may not be upto the mark, but it has been breaking records at the Indian box office. On day 15, War 2 has crushed the lifetime collections of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2, which earned 240.59 crores in 2022. It has also surpassed Ranveer Singh’s Simmba (240.22 crores) and emerged as the 30th Hindi grosser in history!

War 2 Box Office Summary (15 days)

India net: 241.93 crores

India gross: 285.47 crores

Budget: 325 crores

Budget recovery: 74%

