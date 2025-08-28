Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda continue to surprise us at the box office. Their debut film, Saiyaara, has not only performed well in India but also became Bollywood’s highest overseas grosser of 2025. It has now axed the 3rd highest-grossing film of Salman Khan worldwide. Scroll below for the day 41 report!

How much has Saiyaara earned in India (41 days)?

Mohit Suri’s directorial was released in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025. There have been many roadblocks on the way, including Dhadak 2, Son Of Sardaar 2, Mahavatar Narsimha, and War 2. But none of it could stop the romantic musical drama from driving footfalls to the ticket windows.

On day 41, Saiyaara raked in 30 lakhs in India. It continues its stable run, minting moolah on similar lines as the past two days. The net collection concludes at 336.41 crores, which is approximately 396.96 crores in gross earnings.

Saiyaara Overseas Run

Saiyaara was the first Indian film of 2025 to clock the 150 crore mark at the overseas box office. It was recently dethroned by Rajinikanth’s Coolie (176.10 crore gross) as the highest Indian grosser internationally this year.

In 41 days, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film has amassed 168.40 crore gross overseas. It is almost about to wrap up its theatrical run, so beating Coolie will not be possible.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, Saiyaara has garnered 565.36 crore gross worldwide. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Salman Khan’s third-highest grosser, Tiger Zinda Hai, which had minted 562.12 crores globally.

Mohit Suri’s film will conclude its worldwide run as the 16th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 41

Budget: 45 crores

India net: 336.41 crores

India gross: 396.96 crores

Overseas gross: 168.40 crores

Worldwide gross: 565.36 crores

ROI: 647.57%

Verdict: Super-duper hit

