Dhadak 2 continues to showcase the power of love as the film grows stronger each day! After receiving an outpouring of love from viewers alongside critical acclaim, the film has now added more screens in theatres nationwide on popular demand.

The film, which was released on August 1, 2025, continues strengthening its box office run by expanding its footprint, with audiences connecting deeply to its heartfelt storytelling and powerful message.

Why Does Dhadak 2 Resonate So Well With Viewers?

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 has struck a powerful chord with viewers. The film’s social message has been widely acknowledged, and its poignant storytelling deeply resonated with audiences. In addition, the stellar performances by the cast, led by the talented Siddhant Chaturvedi and powerhouse Triptii Dimri, have become a major talking point, fueling conversations and praise across platforms.

Dhadak 2 follows the story of Nilesh and Vidhi, who cross paths in college and eventually fall in love with each other. However, their dreamy romance faces a major blow when caste differences threaten their blossoming relationship. The movie is about how they overcome societal hurdles, including strong opposition from their family.

More About Dhadak 2

Backed by powerhouse producers Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh, the film is produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

