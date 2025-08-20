Singer Shael Oswal, known for delivering some of Indian pop music’s most memorable romantic numbers, has returned to the limelight with an ambitious new musical project. The first look of his upcoming music video Sajna, featuring none other than iconic Indian rapper and hip-hop sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh, was unveiled on Instagram and is already buzzing across social media.

Honey Singh and Oswal took to social media to share the first glimpse of their upcoming collaboration. “Here’s the first look of #sajna with @itsshaeloswal Like it | Share it | Spread it,” they wrote on Instagram.

The first look offers complete grandeur vibes and combines Oswal’s signature romance with Honey Singh’s infectious energy. While the latter brings his trademark swagger, Oswal’s commanding presence and timeless voice sit at the heart of the musical spectacle.

Fans Are Excited About Shael Oswal x Yo Yo Honey Singh Collaboration

Shael Oswal has been a household name since his Soniye Hiriye album became a nationwide sensation. Songs like Tere Naal Naal, Jaan Ve, and Tuhi Toh Meri Dost Hai cemented his position as one of India’s most soulful singers. With Sajna, Oswal is all set to redefine his artistry by stepping into a new-age collaboration with Honey Singh, the legendary rapper who transformed Indian pop culture with his iconic tracks.

Oswal fans, who have eagerly waited for his next big release, call this a “dream collaboration.” Meanwhile, industry insiders believe Sajna has all the makings of a blockbuster track that bridges nostalgia with contemporary beats. For Shael Oswal, this upcoming track represents more than just a new release; it marks a milestone in his artistic journey, showcasing his growth and renewed commitment to enchanting his listeners.

