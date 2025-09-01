Ram Gopal Varma, known for his intense and gripping storytelling, especially in horror films, is returning to the genre he loves most. Over the years, he has delivered several memorable horror movies, including Kaun, Phoonk, Vaastu Shastra, Darna Zaroori Hai, and many more. This time, however, he is bringing something new to the table. Keeping up with the changing trends in cinema, the maverick director is experimenting with horror comedy in his upcoming film, Police Station Mein Bhoot.

Ram Gopal Varma & Manoj Bajpayee Reunion After Decades

An exciting aspect of this project is the reunion of Ram Gopal Varma with actor Manoj Bajpayee after a gap of 23 years. The two have worked together on iconic films like Satya (1998), Kaun (1999), Shool (1999), and Road (2002). Now, they are coming together once again, this time for a horror comedy that promises a fresh and entertaining experience.

Adding to the curiosity and thrill is the presence of Genelia D’Souza, who joins Manoj in this intriguing cinematic experiment, making the project even more captivating for audiences.

Filming of Police Station Mein Bhoot has already started, and they have finished its first schedule. The film will bring in RGV’s signature storytelling, setting the stage for a gripping journey that blends fear and irony. At its heart lies a question that flips the very idea of safety: We run to the police station when we are scared — but where will the police run when they are scared?

What Ram Gopal Varma Says About the Film?

Speaking about the project, Ram Gopal Varma said, “Working with Manoj again after Satya is both nostalgic and thrilling. Fear becomes most frightening when it challenges the highest authority of safety, and a police station is the ultimate symbol of power. With Manoj’s intensity and Genelia’s vulnerability, this story will push boundaries of how we perceive horror in the guise of authority.”

Many details about the project are still under wraps, but Ram Gopal Varma assures that Police Station Mein Bhoot will deliver a thrilling mix of scares, comedy, and impressive VFX. This marks his daring return to the genre that made him famous. With the reunion of two cinematic icons, RGV and Manoj Bajpayee, and a unique storyline, the film has already become one of the most eagerly awaited projects in the industry.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Param Sundari: Check Out The Breathtaking Locations Of Sidharth & Jahnvi’s Latest Rom-Com Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News