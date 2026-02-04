Ghooshkhor Pandat: Director & Cast

Ritesh Shah will be directing the gritty thriller Ghooshkhor Pandat. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrat Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta will also be seen in pivotal roles. Manoj Bajpayee has earlier been seen in power-packed thriller series like The Family Man and has a knack for picking up scripts that often turn out to be a complete entertainer. This time around, viewers will be expecting the same from the veteran actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Ghooshkhor Pandat: Plot & Storyline

A bent police officer, Ajay Dikshit (Pandat), plans an eventful and money-making night is disrupted as he finds himself in the midst of a global conspiracy while trying to unravel the identity of a badly injured girl thrown out of a moving car in the heart of Delhi.

More About Ghooshkhor Pandat

Alongside being the director for the series, Ritesh Shah is also serving as one of the writers for the show in partnership with Neeraj Pandey. Now, of course, Neeraj will also be producing the thriller Ghooshkhor Pandat.

Manoj Bajpayee & Neeraj Pandey Duo

Manoj Bajpayee has earlier worked with Neeraj Pandey in highly acclaimed films such as Special 26 (2013), Aiyaary (2018). They have also worked together in series such as Secrets of Sinauli and Secrets of the Kohinoor. With such a track record, fans are expecting another engrossing thriller from the duo.

Ghooshkhor Pandat Teaser:

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Super Subbu: Netflix’s First Telugu Series Starring Sundeep Kishan & Mithila Palkar Promises A Laugh-Out-Loud Tale

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News