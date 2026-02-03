India’s biggest digital creator, Bhuvan Bam, has joined hands with Netflix for his self-created web series, Dhindora. The first season was released on Bam’s YouTube channel BBKiVines in 2021. For the second season, Netflix has come on board. The show became widely popular for its relatable humor and familiar characters from Bam’s BB Ki Vines universe.

Bhuvan Bam himself created various characters for his channel, and in the series, he has brought them together. He returns with his crazy family, and Titu Mama drags them all into a world of pride, panic, and poor planning. Will he emerge as a hero, or should you lower your expectations? Season 2 will now stream on Netflix, marking a major platform shift for the series.

From YouTube Hit to OTT Release

The first season of Dhindora was released on Bam’s YouTube channel and quickly gained traction. Built around everyday family chaos, small-town ambitions, and flawed decisions, the series connected strongly with online audiences.

With Netflix acquiring the second season, Dhindora moves from a creator-led digital release to a mainstream OTT platform, allowing it to reach a much wider audience in India and overseas.

Season 2 continues to follow the same family and characters, with the story picking up new conflicts driven by pride, panic, and poor planning. The tone remains rooted in comedy, but the narrative expands beyond short-form sketches into a more structured story. Bhuvan Bam once again leads the cast and plays multiple characters, a signature element of the show. The series is directed by Himank Gaur.

Dhindora Season 2 Cast & Crew Details

Dhindora is written by Bhuvan Bam along with Abbas Dalal, Hussain Dalal, Chetan Dange, Gopal Dutt, Shubham Dubey, and Anant Dubey. The show is produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam, with Rohit Raj and Arvin Bhandari serving as executive producers. The first season also featured Gayatri Bhardwaj and Jeeveshu Ahluwalia in key roles.

Dhindhora Season 2 Official Announcement

