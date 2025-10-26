From making us laugh on YouTube to starring in web series, Bhuvan Bam has done it all, and now he’s taking the biggest leap yet. The BBKiVines star is officially joining Bollywood with Dharma Productions, and fans can’t stop talking about it. With a quirky rom-com titled Kuku Ki Kundali and Wamiqa Gabi by his side, Bhuvan is all set to prove that small-town dreams really do come true on the big screen.

The YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam, who became a household name with his channel BBKiVines, is all set to make his Bollywood debut. After creating his own web series, Dhindora, and starring in JioHotstar’s Taaza Khabar, the multi-talented actor and creator is now gearing up for his first big-screen movie under Dharma Productions.

Bhuvan Bam Makes Official Announcement

Bhuvan shared the exciting announcement officially on Instagram by posting a photo of his artist agreement with Dharma Productions. Expressing gratitude to his fans, he captioned it: “Sapne dekho doston, poore ho jaate hain ♥️🙏🏼,” reminding everyone that dreams really can come true.

Kuku Ki Kundali is touted to be a quirky romantic comedy, helmed by Sharan Sharma, who previously directed Mr. and Mrs. Mahi under Dharma. The upcoming film is Bhuvan’s debut big-screen venture since his hit web series Taaza Khabar. The movie will also star Wamiqa Gabbi, who has been noted for her strong acting in movies like Bhool Chuk Maaf and Baby John, as the leading lady.

Karan Johar’s Accidental Reveal

Interestingly enough, Karan Johar has previously dropped some hints about the project in a casual conversation with comedian Zarna Garg. Complimenting Bhuvan, he inadvertently let out that the YouTuber was making a movie with Dharma Productions as the lead actor. Later, in a conversation with Mid-Day, Bhuvan confirmed that yes, he is making his debut in a Dharma Productions movie.

Bhuvan Reflects On His Journey From Delhi To Bollywood

Discussing his journey, Bhuvan explained, “My aim with this film is that whoever watches it should feel, ‘The guy on the screen is one of our own.’ I always want to give them this feeling that wherever they are from, if they work hard and are dedicated enough, they can achieve anything,” as per Times Now.

He also admitted feeling nervous about the big step. “It looks great from the outside that this is happening to a guy from Malviya Nagar, Delhi, who had nothing except a vision that he should entertain people. But the pessimist I am, I get scared when good things happen to me, thinking about whether I’d be able to do justice to it,” he said.

With Kuku Ki Kundali, Bhuvan Bam is all set to charm audiences in a new avatar. Fans eagerly await his Bollywood debut, and it seems this is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the multi-talented creator.

