Earlier today, it was announced that the beloved veteran Bollywood and TV actor Satish Shah had passed away at the age of 74. Shah’s manager also confirmed the news alongside other details, disclosing the cause of death.

What Was Satish Shah’s Cause Of Death?

In a conversation with Mid-Day, Shah’s manager, Ramesh, confirmed that the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star breathed his last. The manager disclosed that Shah passed away around 2:00 – 2:30 PM on October 25, 2025, due to kidney failure. He also revealed that the actor underwent a kidney transplant a few months ago and was not keeping well.

The manager also added that Satish Shah’s family is still planning for the funeral, as he has not been discharged from the hospital yet. The kidney issue contributed to his sudden demise. He said. “He passed away around 2.00 – 2.30 pm today. The family is still planning the funeral as he has not been discharged yet.”

Satish Shah Is Remembered For His Iconic Roles In TV Serials & Bollywood Films

Satish Shah is famous for his work in the TV sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Besides this, he also worked in prominent Bollywood films, including Main Hoon Na, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Om Shanti Om, Bhootnath, Veerana, and many more. The legendary star made audiences laugh even with his minor roles.

The veteran was much-loved by fans for playing the iconic role of Indravardhan in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Characters like Principal J.J. Irani in Bhootnath and Prof. Madhav Rasai in Main Hoon Na also won hearts across the nation.

Overall, his dedication to his work will always remain a cornerstone for actors in the industry. The veteran will forever be remembered for his contribution to Indian television and Bollywood.

We at Koimoi extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Satish Shah.

indravadhan sarabhai you will always be famous satish shah 🕊️pic.twitter.com/fcKQxSnqtQ — ѕтαяк ❥ (@RaddaIncoming) October 25, 2025

