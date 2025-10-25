The world of horror comedies is getting bigger, funnier, and a lot more exciting. Maddock Films’ latest release, Thamma, has people laughing, jumping, and talking about what comes next. Fans of the universe, which includes hits like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya, are eager to see how the story will grow.

Even before Thamma finishes its run in theaters, Maddock Films is already planning new projects. One of the most exciting ideas could mix horror comedy with AI, taking the universe in a bold new direction. Yes, an AI-driven horror comedy might soon join the universe that gave us Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya — and it’s shaping up to be their most daring experiment yet.

Maddock Films Eyes AI-Driven Concept Next

Following Thamma, Maddock Films is said to be preparing to take a bold leap by inducting an AI-generated story into its horror-comedy world. Maddock Films producer Dinesh Vijan is reportedly considering a film that incorporates artificial intelligence as a key driving factor. The concept is still under development, but it is said that it may usher in a new and modern line of direction for the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU).

After #Thamma simply can’t wait for this to unfold 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mr2ZXCXY69 — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) October 23, 2025

According to Mid-day reports a source told, “There are exciting titles Bhediya 2, Stree 3, Shakti Shalini with Aneet Padda, and Chamunda with Alia Bhatt. The makers want to integrate an AI film into the slate as well. They have high ambitions with the MHCU, and an AI film feels like a natural fit that will widen the possibilities of what can happen in that universe. Things are, however, in the nascent stage.”

Shakti Shalini Set To Roll First

Before the AI-based film takes shape, Maddock is focusing on Shakti Shalini. The teaser of the cast announcement of the upcoming horror comedy was attached to Thamma. The movie, led by Aneet Padda, is expected to go on floors early next year.

Meanwhile, work on the AI project will reportedly begin around the same time. If things go as planned, it could bring a unique twist to Maddock’s storytelling style and mark a first for Hindi cinema.

With Shakti Shalini set to go on floors and sequels such as Bhediya 2, Stree 3, and Chamunda in the pipeline, the production house appears all set to expand its cinematic universe even further. If this AI-conceived concept becomes a reality, it could prove to be a daring and innovative step for Maddock Films, adding an entirely new flavor to Hindi horror comedies.

Check out the trailer of the Thamma movie below:

