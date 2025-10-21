Finally, Thamma hit theaters today, but before you watch the Bloody love story on big screens, Maddock announced the release date of Shakti Shalini. For those who might not know, Shakit Shalini will be part of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe. The film will be the next addition to this universe after the Thamma movie. Additionally, not only the release date has been confirmed but it’s official that Aneet Padda will be stepping into the lead role, promising a powerful new chapter in the MHCU.

Maddock Announced Shakti Shalini Release Date With Aneet Padda In Cast

Advertisement

Moments before premier of Thamma in theaters, a video package appeared on the big screens from Maddock Films. It revealed that Shakti Shalini will be hitting theaters on December 24, 2026. Furthermore, Dinesh Vijan confirmed that Aneet Padda will be part of the film in the lead role. The video promo remarked the character as, ‘The Protector’, ‘The Destroyer’ and ‘The Mother Of All’.

Also, the message appeared that Shakti will be unleashed in theaters which seems to be the tag line of the movie. The viewers also can’t stop sharing their reaction on the internet and everyone seems exciting for this project.

Aneet Padda already gained a huge fame from the audience after her impressive performance in Saiyaara. Now, it will be interesting to see how she will gear up for this next big project.

THE PROTECTOR

THE DESTROYER

THE MOTHER OF ALL ANEET PADDA IN SHAKTI SHALINIpic.twitter.com/oKCEhf6jaG — Shakti Shalini (@saiyaaratu) October 21, 2025

What’s Next In Maddock Horror Comedy Universe?

Dinesh Vijan has built a phenomenal horror-comedy cinematic universe, starting with the widely acclaimed Stree. Since then, he has expanded the universe with films like Bhediya and Munjya, introducing memorable characters along the way. The latest addition is Thamma, and next up is Shakti Shalini, touted as the next superpowered heroine following Stree.

Following the release of Shakti Shalini next year, MHCU will bring Bhediya 2 on the silver screens. It will be followed by Chamunda, Stree 3, Maha Munjya, Pehla Mahayudh and lastly with Doosara Mahayudh.

All these films will conclude this Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. However, later a potential spin-off is possible to happen depend upon the Maddock films.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Thamma Cast Salary: Ayushmann Khurrana Tops The List, Rashmika Mandanna Earns Nearly 50% Less?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News