Diwali just turned gloomy as the film industry mourned the loss of veteran superstar Asrani. The actor was famous for his versatile range of characters, and he immortalized the dialogue ‘Hum Angrezon ke Zamane ke Jailer Hain.’ The actor wished everyone a very Happy Diwali a few hours ago!

As soon as the news of his passing broke, condolences and tributes started pouring in. The actor was battling age-related ailments. He has left behind a legacy of almost 350 films, some of the finest belonging to his collaborations with director Hrishikesh Mukherjee.

Asrani’s Last Instagram Post

In his last Instagram post, Asrani, posted reel of actor-writer Kader Khan as he fondly remembered him. For those who do not know, Asrani had a great working chemistry with Kader Khan and two starred together in a string of films!

Asrani’s Cause Of Death

The last rites of the actor were held in Santacruz Crematorium in Mumbai, as per the images shared on ANI on social media. The actor was suffering from many age-related ailments and passed away fighting those age-related issues. He was reportedly supposed to star in Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. He was also a part of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series.

Asrani’s Last Film

Asrani was last seen in Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. The actor was remembered for his roles in Sholay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Hera Pheri, and many more comedy films. In fact he was nominated multiple times for the Filmfare Actor for the best peformance in a comic role.

Asrani Awards

The actor won Filmfare twice in his career. The first was for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Abhimaan in 1974, where he played Amitabh Bachchan‘s Secretary. The actor won the Filmfare Award for the Best Performance in a Comic Role in 1977 for his role in Sachin’s Balika Vadhu.

Koimoi extends its condolences to the grieving family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

