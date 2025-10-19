Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are ready to come back with De De Pyaar De 2, which is the sequel to their 2019 romantic comedy. This time, R. Madhavan has also joined the cast, adding to the interest with a new turn of events. With the release approaching, many people are also wondering whether they need to see the first movie, De De Pyaar De (2019), to understand what is happening in the new one.

Do You Need To Watch The First Part Before De De Pyaar De 2?

The upcoming sequel will introduce a new story and set of circumstances, so watching De De Pyaar De is not necessary prior to this film. The producers are focusing on a new setup, so even those who have never seen the original movie will be able to enjoy the sequel. However, if you have seen the first film, you will likely pick up some exciting references and gain a better sense of the tone.

A Brief Recap Of De De Pyaar De

A quick recap for those who haven’t watched the first part: 52-year-old Ashish Mehra falls in love with 26-year-old Ayesha Khurana. They both met Ashish’s parents for their approval of the marriage. To find out whether they receive approval from Ashish’s family, viewers can stream the first installment on JioCinema.

What Is De De Pyaar De 2 About?

De De Pyaar De 2 is being helmed by Anshul Sharma and co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Rakul Preet Singh play the lead roles. T-Series Films and Luv Films are the production companies behind the film, which is being filmed in Punjab and London. The release date has been set for November 14, 2025.

The narrative of the film would revolve around love, family disputes, and relationships again, but the presentation would be entirely different. The trailer suggested that Ajay Devgn’s character would be trying to impress his girlfriend’s family, which would seem hilarious and awkward, especially because her father is nearly the same age as Ajay Devgn.

Thus, if you are thinking of watching De De Pyaar De 2, then you don’t necessarily need to go back to the first part. The sequel is quite independent and introduces a new story, accompanied by fresh tensions.

Check out the trailer of De De Pyaar De 2 trailer below:

