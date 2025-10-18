Zaira Wasim had a huge potential as an actress but she sent shockwaves across the industry by announcing her exit from acting in 2019. Now, the ex-Bollywood actress is once again grabbing all the limelight as she made an official announcement about her marriage on Instagram. As she is back in the news, let’s look at the total earnings she made from her short acting career!

Revisiting the domestic box office of Zaira Wasim’s films

The 24-year-old got a perfect launchpad in her professional career. She started her acting career with a biggie, Dangal, alongside Aamir Khan. It was released in 2016 and emerged as a mega blockbuster at the Indian box office. It earned a staggering 387.39 crore net. Her second film was Secret Superstar (2017), which was also a commercial success. It did a business of 62 crores.

Zaira Wasim ended her acting career by doing only three films, and her last outing was The Sky Is Pink (2019). Despite the critical acclaim, it turned out to be a failure in India with a collection of 15 crores. Overall, she enjoyed a cumulative box office collection of 464.39 crore net.

Box office run of Zaira’s films:

Dangal – 387.39 crores

Secret Superstar – 62 crores

The Sky Is Pink – 15 crores

Total – 464.39 crores

Earned less than 2 crores through movies

In all the above-mentioned movies, Zaira Wasim played crucial roles and made a big contribution. However, she didn’t receive a huge amount as a salary, which is understandable considering she was a newbie.

Talking about her salary, Zaira reportedly received a sum of 30 lakh for playing the character of Geeta. For Secret Superstar, which featured her in the lead role, she witnessed a hike and was paid 60 lakh. However, there’s no confirmation about the same. Even for The Sky Is Pink, she was reportedly paid 60 lakh.

Overall, Zaira Wasim made total earnings of 1.5 crores. With an active acting career, she would have reached big heights considering the spark she showed in her short filmography.

