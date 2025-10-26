This Diwali, movie lovers got two big releases on the same day, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Both films were released on October 21, 2025, and soon became the subject of conversation around the city. Thamma follows and expands the fan-favorite Maddock horror-comedy universe, while Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat narrates an intense love story filled with anger, obsession, and heartbreak.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – IMDb Ratings

Currently, Thamma is rated 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb with more than 41K votes. Approximately 1.8K individuals have already marked it on their watchlist. On the other hand, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat ratings were rated at 5.2 with 1.2K votes.

Additionally, around 1.4K users have added the movie to their watchlist. Both films are still being screened, so these ratings may change depending on the number of viewers who watch and rate them on the platform.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – Box Office Numbers

Thamma is performing very well at the box office. The film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna has earned 84.31 crore in India and 11.30 crore overseas in just four days. This brings its total worldwide collection to 95.61 crore.

Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to collect 32.49 crore net in India and around 38.33 crore gross in four days. Though the numbers are lower, the movie has found its own audience, especially among fans of emotional dramas.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – Storylines & Appeal

Thamma is the fifth movie in Maddock’s horror comedy universe. A-list actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal are among those taking a major part in the film. The plot revolves around a journalist who encounters a mysterious woman and later transforms into a vampire-like creature named Betal. The hero must engage in battle to defeat an ancient evil that threatens to drive the world to ruin.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat tells the story of Vikramaditya, a politician who falls deeply in love with Adaa. His love for Adda turns into an obsession and control, leading to unexpected consequences.

Thamma vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat – Final Verdict

Both films have created buzz for different reasons, but Thamma is clearly leading in ratings and box office numbers. Its mix of horror and comedy has connected well with audiences, while Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat appeals to those who enjoy emotional love stories. For now, Thamma stands stronger, but the race is still on as more people share their reviews.

Check out the trailer of Thamma below:

Check out the trailer of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat below:

