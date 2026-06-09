After delivering one hit song after another, Maddock Films and Luv Films drop yet another musical banger from Cocktail 2 with Vallah.

Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the track is composed by Pritam, sung by Bayanni and Harrdy Sandhu, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and Punjabi lyrics by Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai. The song captures the heart of everything the film stands for—friendship, love, confusion, crazy decisions, unforgettable memories, and emotional messiness, with beats that will make sure you get up and dance every time you listen to it.

Vallah Captures The Spirit Of Friendship, Love & Chaos

Packed with energy, emotion, and a sound that instantly gets under your skin, Vallah celebrates the beautiful colors of relationships. It’s about the friends who become family, the people who change your life, the love that complicates everything, and the moments you wish could last forever. The song perfectly captures the youthful, free-spirited energy that defines the world of Cocktail 2. Equal parts fun, nostalgic, and emotionally charged, “Vallah” feels like the kind of song that belongs on road trips, beach holidays, late-night drives, and every memory made with your favorite people.

With friendship at its core and music that refuses to leave your head, “Vallah” is another exciting chapter in what is quickly becoming one of the most-loved albums of the year.

More About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, carries on the cherished franchise’s tradition with a new, modern story.

The ensemble cast of Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 (2026) includes Rashmika Mandanna as Diya, Kriti Sanon as Ally, and Shahid Kapoor as Kunal. Dinesh Vijan produced the film through Maddock Films.

Vallah is out now. Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, and written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan, releases in cinemas worldwide on June 19.

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