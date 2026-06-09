Ever since Alpha was announced, the buzz around the film had been massive. The upcoming action thriller is one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases, largely because it marks the first female-led chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. With Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leading the film, fans have been eager to get a glimpse of what the project has to offer.

Alpha expands the much-loved Bollywood universe that includes blockbuster titles featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. YRF Spy Universe takes a new route with a female-led movie following the success of the Tiger, Pathan, and War series. As anticipation for Alpha continues to build, all eyes are now on the film’s first look.

Alpha First Look To Drop Soon

Yash Raj Films is set to unveil the much-awaited first glimpse of the Alia Bhatt & Sharvari starrer. A teaser is reported to drop on June 10, 2026. The teaser will focus on the origin story of a girl who is raised and built to become a killing machine. This is the first origin story within the YRF Spy Universe where the protagonist is an assassin.

Marketing Campaign To Follow

A senior trade source said, “Alpha teaser is definitely dropping on the 10th of June. It will be followed by a relentless marketing and promotion campaign that will put the film’s story at the center of promotions to celebrate the alpha attitude of today’s India. Aditya Chopra and his team have designed a crafted strategy that will unfold in carefully calibrated phases leading up to the release of Alpha.”

The source further added, “Alpha’s campaign is built around the core idea that Alpha is more than a character or a film title; it is an attitude. Through a series of high-impact appearances, digital moments, youth-focused engagements, and nationwide conversations, Alia and Sharvari will celebrate the mindset that defines modern India and its youth who are simply unapologetic about who they are.”

The source also stated, “Alpha’s campaign has also been designed to make girls synonymous with the idea of being an ‘Alpha’ – they are writing their own destiny today and refusing to be limited by expectations or societal pressures. So, expect a fun, chill, badass campaign that is attitude-driven!”

More About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously helmed The Railway Men, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles. The film also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in important roles and is set to expand the ever-growing YRF Spy Universe. The film is slated to release on the big screen on July 10, 2026.

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