Ram Gopal Varma is one of the most famous directors in Indian cinema. He is celebrated for his groundbreaking films like Rangeela (1995) and Satya (1998). The director was just 33 years old when Rangeela, starring Aamir Khan, became a critical and commercial blockbuster. While RGV was hailed all around India for these two movies, he has admitted to being “blinded” by their success.

As these masterpieces cemented his reputation in Indian cinema, Varma found himself going far away from his core values as a filmmaker. In a heartfelt note shared on his social media, Varma revealed how the acclaim of Satya and Rangeela caused him to lose sight of storytelling. The realization struck him during a recent screening of Satya, his first viewing of the film in nearly 27 years.

Ram Gopal Varma Became Emotional After Rewatching Satya 27 Years Later

Recently, Ram Gopal Varma took to his X handle to reflect on his career trajectory. The director revealed that he was in tears after watching the film because of how his career turned out after Satya. “I started choking with tears rolling down my cheeks and I didn’t care if anyone would see. The tears were not just for the film but were more for what happened since,” RGV wrote on X.

“Till 2 days back I ignored the countless inspirations it sparked by dismissing it as just another step in my journey towards an objective-less destination,” RGV continued “I also realised I didn’t just cry for the tragedy in that film but I also cried in joy for that version of myself… And I cried in guilt for my betrayals of all those who trusted me due to SATYA.” RGV lamented how his arrogance blinded him to the benchmarks he had set with Satya.

A SATYA CONFESSION TO MYSELF

—— Ram Gopal Varma By the time SATYA was rolling to an end , while watching it 2 days back for 1st time after 27 yrs, I started choking with tears rolling down my cheeks and I dint care if anyone would see

The tears were not… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 20, 2025

“I became drunk not on alcohol but on my own success and my arrogance, though I didn’t know this till 2 days back. When the bright lights of a RANGEELA or a SATYA blinded me, I lost my vision and that explains my meandering into making films for shock value or for gimmick effect or to make a vulgar display of my technical wizardry or various other things..” Ram Gopal Varma wrote on X.

