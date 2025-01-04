Manoj Bajpayee had a decent run in 2024 with the theatrical release of Bhaiya Ji. The action-thriller received mixed reactions from audiences but acquired widespread favor upon its debut in OTT. Speaking of crime thrillers involving the Family Man actor, the association between Ram Gopal Varma and Manoj Bajpayee has always been considered a cult classic, thanks to the iconic film Satya.

Amid the wave of re-releases, PVR INOX has announced the re-release of Satya on the big screen, bringing the cinematic masterpiece back to theaters.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Satya Will Hit Theaters In Mid Of January 2025

Yesterday, PVR Cinemas and INOX Movies announced that Satya will also return to theaters. The prominent cinema chain confirmed that the cult-classic crime thriller is set to hit the silver screens on January 17, 2025. The caption of this announcement hyped the film by stating, “The past can’t be buried, and neither can the truth! Get ready to dive into the world of Satya once again at PVR INOX.”

The comment section of this Instagram post is filled with positive responses, as fans expressed their excitement about watching the film in theaters. One fan commented, “Now we’re talking cinema.” This highlights how Manoj Bajpayee’s fans are truly thrilled and regard Satya as a masterpiece of pure cinema.

Satya Film Led To Manoj Bajpayee Winning A Prominent Award

The crime thriller Satya left an abiding mark on audiences and led to Bajpayee earning a significant accolade. Thanks to his masterful performance, Manoj Bajpayee won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor, solidifying his status as a transformative force in Indian cinema. This emphasizes how Satya was a noteworthy game-changer for Bajpayee’s career and a distinctive addition to the catalog of cult-classic crime thrillers.

For those who might not know, Satya is a gritty depiction of Mumbai’s underworld, delving into the rising strains among gangsters. In addition to Manoj Bajpayee, the film features a stellar CAST, including Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Urmila Matondkar, and others.

What Was The Box Office Collection Of The Originally Released Film Satya In 1988?

According to Sacnilk, Satya opened with a great earning of ₹0.25 crore on Day 1, but by the end of its first week, it had earned ₹1.74 crore. The film achieved a worldwide collection of ₹18.60 crore, with ₹18.40 crore from India solely. After a prolonged time, the crime sequel of Ram Gopal Varma is set to re-release on January 17, 2025.

The re-release will allow audiences to relive this 1998 classic in 2025 and give the film the attention it deserves on the big screen and at the box office.

