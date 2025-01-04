Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his forthcoming aerial film Sky Force. The Khiladi actor will play the lead role in this movie. The trailer for the film is yet to be released, but it is envisioned to be unveiled soon.

With the commencement of the new year 2025, Akshay fans eagerly anticipate the release of the Sky Force trailer, as they can’t wait to see him in an aerial action film. Amidst this excitement, reports have disclosed the potential release date of the official trailer.

What Is The Release Date Of Akshay’s Sky Force Action Film & What Is The Expected Length Of The Trailer?

According to news from Times Now, the makers of the impending film Sky Force are preparing to release its official trailer on January 5, 2025. As of now, there has been no official assertion of this date. However, the trailer’s release is predicted to mark the outset of the film’s promotional campaign.

The grand event is currently being organized in Mumbai. The cast and crew of Sky Force are expected to be present, although the attendants have not been confirmed yet.

According to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) report, 2 minutes and 45 seconds of the Akshay Kumar film were certified on January 2 and received a ‘UA 7+’ rating.

Is Sky Force Based On A Real-Life Story?

The official announcement of the film was made in 2023. As per the reports, the movie is based on a true incident. The film is about India’s first and deadliest airstrike during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965.

Sky Force Cast: Meet The Team & Discover Their Thoughts On Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film

In addition to Akshay, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrit Kaur, debutant Veer, and Sharad Kelkar will be seen in pivotal roles. Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur directed the film, while Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande served as producers.

Talking about opinions, Sandeep Kewlani poured love on his team and said, “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who worked on Sky Force. The film was definitely a challenging one to bring to life, but it’s the dedication of the crew that made it all possible.”

Alongside, Abhishek Anil Kapur wrote, “Best Crew. Can’t thank each one who worked on Sky Force enough. The film was surely a difficult one to achieve. But it was the crew which made it all happen.”

Mark your dates for the theatrical release of Akshay Kumar‘s Sky Force on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend.

