Filmmaker Ramanand Sagar’s son and producer Prem Sagar passed away on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 10 a.m. According to Dainik Jagran, his last rites were scheduled for 3 p.m. at Pawanhans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai.

Sunil Lahri, the actor who immortalized Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram announcing his demise. He wrote, “It is with deep sorrow to announce the passing of Ramanand Sagar’s son, Prem Sagar. I pray that his soul finds eternal peace, and may his family be granted the strength to endure this profound loss.”

Tributes Pour In For Prem Sagar

X users took to the platform to pay tribute to Prem Sagar. One wrote, “#PremSagar who was cinematographer for Ramayana tv series passed away.. Om Shanti”

#PremSagar who was cinematographer for Ramayana tv series passed away.. Om Shanti 🕉 🕉 🕉 — Aditya shriramwar 🇮🇳 💫 (@adityadshr) August 31, 2025

Another added, “Om Shanti. These were divine souls who were here to tell the stories of God in the most authentic and unadulterated way.”

💔

Om Shanti 🙏

These were divine souls who were here to tell the stories of God in the most authentic & unadulterated way🔱🙏 — Samyukta🇮🇳 (@romitasingh47) August 31, 2025

A third user wrote, “May God grant their soul a place at His divine feet! Om Shanti Sadgati.”

Remembering Prem Sagar’s Life & Career

Prem Sagar, son of renowned filmmaker Ramanand Sagar, had an extensive career in Indian cinema and television. He began as a cinematographer with the film Lalkar (1970) and contributed as a cinematographer or technical adviser to numerous popular films under Sagar Arts, including Charas, Bhagawat, Hamrahi, Pyara Dushman, Armaan, Jalte Badan, Badal, Prem Bandhan, and Salma.

He later directed films such as Hum Tere Ashiq Hain and produced and directed Indian television’s first fantasy serial, Vikram Aur Betaal. Prem Sagar was closely associated with producing the iconic Ramayan TV series and other mythological shows like Shri Krishna, Sai Baba, Prithviraj Chauhan, and Chandra Gupta Maurya. He also directed series like Jai Maa Durga, Mahima Shani Dev Ki, Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali, and Basera.

Throughout his career, he earned fifteen awards as Director of Photography and several accolades for his photography work, including the associateship of the Royal Photographic Society of Great Britain and the Artiste Federation Internationale de L’Arts Photographique Paris. He was an alumnus of FTII, Pune (1968 batch), and built a strong technical base in photography and cinematography.

Absolutely shocking news we lost Prem Sagar Ji son of Ramanand Sagar ji of Ramayan Om Shanti 🙏😥 pic.twitter.com/jO7s7wShOW — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) August 31, 2025

Prem Sagar Wanted To Make A New Version Of Ramayan

In an interview with ETimes in 2024, Prem Sagar acknowledged the significant challenges in creating a new version of Ramayana following his father Ramanand Sagar’s legendary series. However, he said that the Ramayana they want to produce will be different from his father’s iconic show.

Instead, the team was exploring fresh narrative angles. Prem Sagar said he wanted to tell the epic from the viewpoints of characters like Sita, Hanuman, or Ramayan’s devoted devotee, Kakbhushundi. He also shared intriguing new ideas, such as the scene where Ravan’s sister Surpanakha breaks into a tandava dance, laughing at her brother’s demise.

He said that this would surprise audiences because few are aware that Ravan killed Surpanakha’s husband. Prem Sagar wanted the new Ramayan to showcase all Navrasas (emotions).

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19 Elimination: Who Will Get Evicted In The First Week Of Salman Khan’s Show?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News