Actress Priya Marathe, best known for her work in Pavitra Rishta alongside Ankita Lokhande and the late Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away on August 31, 2025, after a long battle with cancer. She was only 38 years old at the time of her passing. Marathe not only made her name in Hindi television but was also popular in the world of Marathi film. Read on to know more about her!

Priya Marathe’s Longtime Battle With Cancer

As per a report by TV9 Marathi, Marathe was suffering from cancer for a long time. Although she was undergoing treatment, her condition eventually deteriorated. The actress was also away from social media and the silver screen for nearly a year after taking a break from Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe due to her health issues. Marathe reportedly breathed her last at her residence in Mira Road, Mumbai.

Remembering Priya Marathe’s Life & Work

The actress began her career in Marathi television. She earned her breakthrough with Ya Sukhano Ya, before appearing in the Char Divas Sasuche series alongside Rohini Hattangadi and Kavita Lad. As her career expanded, Marathe stepped into the Hindi TV industry with the soap opera Kasamh Se. She became a household name after starring in Pavitra Rishta, where she played Varsha Satish Deshpande, Ankita Lokhande’s onscreen sister.

Following that, she made a brief appearance in the TV serial Bade Acche Lagte Hai and continued to explore different roles across the Marathi and Hindi film and TV industries. Her filmography includes Tu Tithe Me, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Ayushman Bhava, and many more. Marathe even appeared in films like Humne Jeena Seekh Liya and Ti Ani Itar.

Apart from films and television serials, Priya Marathe was also involved in theatre arts. One of her final performances was a negative role in the Marathi show Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe, which garnered her much appreciation.

On the personal front, Priya Marathe was married to her longtime friend and actor Shantanu Moghe for 13 years. They both worked together in the Marathi historical project Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji and tied the knot in 2012.

Marathe’s demise left many in shock, including her fans. We hope the family finds the strength to move forward in this challenging situation. May her soul rest in peace!

