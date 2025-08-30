The buzz around Jolly LLB 3 is building up as Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi gear up to present their dhamakedaar case on the silver screen’s witness stand. Two quick-witted lawyers, Jolly Tyagi and Jolly Mishra, from the previous two installments of the franchise, are all set for a courtroom showdown, promising drama, humor, and power-packed twists. After submitting evidence in the form of a teaser, poster look, and first song, the makers have unveiled the film’s second track, fueling the excitement while audiences eagerly await the trailer.

The Jolly rivalry is soon reaching the court; meanwhile, the illegal party banger of Jolly LLB 3 turns up a notch higher with the release of its second track, Glass Uchhi Rakhey. Following the first track, Bhai Vakeel Hai, this number sets the floor ablaze as the ultimate illegal party banger of the year from the film.

Glass Uchhi Rakhey: The Illegal Party Banger

The high-energy track features Punjabi vibes with the powerful vocals of Meggha Bali, Channa Ghuman, Karan Kapadia, and Vikram Montrose, whose vibrant delivery ensures it’s a total crowd puller. Packed with thumping beats and unstoppable energy, Glass Uchhi Rakhey is poised to rule playlists as this season’s ultimate party anthem, further fueling the anticipation for the much-awaited Jolly LLB 3.

Glass Uchhi Rakhey is composed by Vikram Montrose, while lyrics are penned by Meggha Bali, channeling pure fun and energy, making the track instantly addictive. The song is a pulsating sound designed to get everyone moving.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Panorama Music (@panoramamusic)

Jolly LLB 3 is now in full objection overruled mode as Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi step back into the witness box of entertainment! Presented by Star Studio18 and directed by Subhash Kapoor, featuring a powerhouse cast of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla, Jolly LLB 3 promises nostalgia, sharp writing, and a clash of two iconic performers, making it one of the biggest cinematic face-offs of the year — releasing in theatres on September 19th.

Glass Uchhi Rakhey Song Video

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Baaghi 4 Trailer Review: Tiger Shroff Warns “Ye Bus Mera Warm Up Hai” & I Cannot Disagree! Also Ft. Blood Soaked Sanjay Dutt As Khalnayak!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News