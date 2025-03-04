Alia Bhatt’s recent decision has been thoroughly discussed between fans and Netizenses, with several estimates that it may be affected by the recent stabbing incident that includes actor Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan, a prominent man in the Indian film industry, was attacked on January 16, 2025 during a house attack on his residence in Mumbai. The intruder attacked Khan, resulting in six stab wounds, including a knife near the spine. Khan did emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital and is currently on the road.

The incident has expressed concern about security and privacy to famous celebrities and their families.

Following the attack, reports suggest that Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan have asked Paprazi to avoid taking pictures of their children, Taimur and JEH to ensure their safety and privacy. This increasing caution among celebrity parents is believed to have assumed that she impressed Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor in her decision to remove Raw’s images from public platforms.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are known for sharing a glimpse of their personal lives on social media, including moments with daughter Raha. However, in light of recent events, couples reassess their approach to public achievements. Fans have focused on removing the images of the road and have been moved on platforms such as Redit and Twitter to discuss the potential causes behind this decision. Many support the couple’s choices, and emphasize the importance of privacy and security for a child.

One Reddit user commented, “It’s completely in the hands of celebs if they want to expose the kids or give them a normal life. We don’t get to hear about Karan Johar’s kids, and I really admire him for that. He never brings their topic at all. Similarly, Rani and Adi’s daughter never gets attention because they don’t want to.”

Another user expressed support for Alia’s decision, stating, “100% support her here. Never a fan of Alia. Mostly a critic lol. But there are too many creeps and weirdos on the net. As a parent—whatever she feels as a protective action—she should do it.”

The conversation around celebrity privacy has been ongoing, with many public figures advocating for boundaries between their personal and professional lives. The recent incidents have reignited discussions on how much of their private lives celebrities should share and the potential risks involved.

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have now not formally commented on the reasons behind putting off Raha’s pics, the timing indicates a precautionary measure in response to the growing concerns approximately safety and privateness. This pass aligns with a broader trend among celebrities to guard their kids from the limelight, permitting them to develop up away from public scrutiny.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Hindi Short Film Anuja Misses Oscar 2025 Win, But Shines With Powerful Storytelling & Star-Studded Support

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News