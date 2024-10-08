Salman Khan has an exciting lineup, including Sikandar, Kick 2, and Tiger vs Pathaan. But there was another film that had fans on their toes – Inshallah. Co-starring Alia Bhatt, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial got shelved due to creative differences. But it would have been a sure-shot blockbuster at the box office, in our opinion. Scroll below to know why we say so!

About Inshallah

The ambitious project was a light-hearted comedy revolving around lovers from two different generations. Salman was supposed to play a man in his forties who fell in love with a woman younger than him. It was scheduled to be released on Eid 2020 but got shelved days before the team went on floors. The sets were erected but clearly, destiny had its own plans.

Alia Bhatt locked herself in a room after Inshallah shelved

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed that Alia Bhatt “broke down, cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room” after Inshallah shelved. A week later, SLB called her and offered her Gangubai Kathiawadi, but the actress did not believe she could play the strong character. The director also praised her evolution as an actress.

Inshallah could have been a box office blockbuster

Salman Khan broke his silence and confirmed he holds no grudge against Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But the best of both worlds coming together, happens on rare occasions, and we wonder when an opportunity like this material again in Bollywood.

We truly believe Inshallah could have been that one memorable box office blockbuster. And it had all the potential to be successful. Here are 3 reasons why we say so:

Don’t we all miss a light-hearted comedy?

It’s been years since Bollywood has been blessed with a light-hearted comedy that clicks with the audience. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is THE MAN to deliver that, and witnessing Bhaijaan in his ‘Prem’ era again would have surely been a treat to the eyes. Even if one notices his upcoming films, they’re all in the action genre. To witness him in that lover boy zone again, that too alongside an ace actress like Alia Bhatt, theatres would have been bombarded with Housefull shows across the nation!

Eid potboiler

Salman Khan and Eid are a deadly combination. Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Sultan, Dabangg, and Wanted have all been released on the festive occasion. They’ve been massive successes, and the streak is expected to continue in Sikandar.

If Inshallah had been released on Eid, the opening figures would have been earth-shattering. If the content clicked with the audience, one could only imagine the glorious run it would have enjoyed at the box office.

Visual Spectacle

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his grandeur. His sets are unlike any other, and he splurges a massive budget on costumes and other aspects of the film. In a world where Bollywood is concentrating on VFX and action or horror sequences, the trio would have redefined cinema with their fresh subject.

Here’s hoping for a miracle that brings Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Alia Bhatt together again for Inshallah!

