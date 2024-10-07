Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has been in theatres for over 50 days now, but it is refusing to slow down. Right from the opening day, the film has been breaking records, and even now, it hasn’t stopped its record-breaking spree yet. Now, in the latest development, the biggie has unleashed an important milestone at the box office in UK-Ireland. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy has established itself as one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema. During its theatrical run so far, it has achieved several unbelievable milestones. Released amid a three-way clash, it’s really commendable how far this Stree sequel has come. Despite several new and major releases, it has been able to mint impressive moolah.

After raking in record-breaking numbers during the seventh week at the Indian box office, Stree 2 has now added another milestone to its kitty, and that’s at the UK-Ireland box office. As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, the film has crossed the mark of £1 million in UK-Ireland, which equals 11 crores in INR. With this, it has become the first Indian horror film to cross this mark.

Stree 2 has also become the fourth Indian film of 2024 to achieve this feat. Before it, Fighter (£1.04 million), Kalki 2898 AD (£1.55 million), and The Greatest Of All Time (£1.03 million) achieved this milestone. Fantastic, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, in India, Stree 2 has amassed a staggering 623.29 crores net at the Indian box office by adding another 3.03 crores during the eighth weekend. Including taxes, it equals 735.48 crores gross. In the overseas market, it stands at 139 crores gross. So, combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide tally of the film stands at a whopping 874.48 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Dharmaveer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Just 1.76 Crores Away From Becoming A Bonafide Hit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News