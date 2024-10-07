Dharmaveer 2, starring Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date, churned out a decent second weekend by amassing almost 2 crores. However, it failed to hit the 1 crore mark on any of the days from Friday to Sunday. It’s a bit surprising considering the buzz the film was enjoying during its opening week. Still, it’ll successfully emerge as a clean hit at the Indian box office in the next few days. Keep reading for the day 10 collection report!

In the opening week, the Dharmaveer sequel earned an estimated 12.31 crores net, which was a strong total. Considering there’s no major release from the Marathi film industry, it was expected to dominate the second weekend with big jumps, but that didn’t happen. Surprisingly, Navra Maza Navsacha 2, which was released one week before this Prasad Oak starrer, displayed a better hold.

On the second Friday, Dharmaveer 2 earned 0.58 crore*. On Saturday, there was a minimal jump as the film added another 0.60 crore*. Yesterday, there was a slight growth as 0.75 crore* came in. During the weekend, it was expected that the collection on Saturday and Sunday would touch the 1 crore mark, but the required momentum was missing for some reason.

With 1.93 crores during the second weekend, Dharmaveer 2 has now collected 14.24 crores* net at the Indian box office at the end of 10 days. From today onwards, the film will witness much bigger drops, and it might struggle to hit the 20 crore milestone in the long run. Nonetheless, it’s a good commercial success for the makers, and soon, the film will secure a hit verdict.

Reportedly, Dharmaveer 2 is made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 14.24 crores, which equals an ROI (return on investment) of 6.24 crores. Calculated further, it equals 78% returns. The film will be a hit at 100% returns, and to get there, it needs a total collection of 16 crores. So, from here, it needs just 1.76 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Lubber Pandhu Box Office Collection (17 Days): A Mammoth 326% Jump From Its Day 1 To Become Most Profitable Tamil Film Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News