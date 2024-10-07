Lubber Pandhu, starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh, is currently running in its third week and is showing no signs of slowing down a bit. In fact, the film is going from strength to strength with each passing day. Yesterday, i.e., on day 17, it registered the biggest day ever of its domestic run, and it was the second time that it had crossed the 3 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed box office collection report!

It’s been a glorious ride for the Tamizharasan Pachamuthu directorial as apart from the critical acclaim from all over, it has managed to shine at ticket windows as well. At present, no major Tamil film is running in theatres. Yes, there’s The Greatest Of All Time but even it is on the verge of ending its theatrical run and adding minimal numbers to the kitty. So, this Kollywood sports drama is enjoying the complete benefit of the situation.

On Saturday, Lubber Pandhu did a business of 2.85 crores at the Indian box office. Again, yesterday (day 17), it witnessed a healthy jump and raked in 3.20 crores to register the highest single day of the film since its release, which is truly commendable. As compared to the opening day collection of 0.75 crore, it’s a massive growth of 326.66%.

Including yesterday’s collection, Lubber Pandhu’s total sum stands at 30.25 crores net at the Indian box office. It’s a solid total if we consider the low budget of the film, which is just 5 crores. So, if a comparison is made, the Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh starrer is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 25.25 crores. Calculated further, it equals 505% returns.

With 505% returns, Lubber Pandhu has also become the most profitable Tamil film of 2024 by surpassing Vaazhai’s 482.40% returns. For those who don’t know, Vaazhai did a business of 29.12 crores at the Indian box office against a reported budget of 5 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu Box Office (Closing Collection): Nivetha Thomas Starrer Is A Theatrical Flop But Hit On OTT!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News