35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu, starring Nivetha Thomas in the lead role, ended its run in theatres on a poor note. Despite being made on a controlled budget, the film failed to become successful at the box office and ended its run much below the 5 crore mark. However, in the OTT world, it is making the right noise and has surprised everyone with its viewership. Keep reading for a detailed collection report and its OTT verdict!

The Tollywood drama, directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, was released on September 6. It received generally favorable reviews from critics, who praised its performances, screenplay, and direction. Unfortunately, it failed to shine during its theatrical run and didn’t even recover its budget. In fact, despite positivity working in its favor, the film didn’t hit the 1 crore mark on any day.

35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu started its journey by earning 0.19 crore, and though there was an upward trend during the opening weekend, the momentum never continued further. As a result, the film wrapped up at the Indian box office by earning 3.70 crores net. This is a dismal total, and it’s one of Tollywood’s lowest grossers of 2024.

For those who don’t know, 35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu was made on a budget of just 5 crores. Against this, it earned only 3.70 crores at the Indian box office. That means it suffered a deficit of 1.30 crores, thus becoming a flop.

After such a dismal run, the Nivetha Thomas starrer has spilled a big surprise in the OTT world. A few days back, the film premiered on Aha, and if the report in Track Tollywood is to be believed, it has emerged as a big success on OTT by clocking 70 million streaming minutes so far. This winning trend is expected to continue.

