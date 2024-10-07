Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is having a gala time at the Indian box office. The advance booking for the film opened a day before yesterday, and within no time, it sold over 1 lakh tickets for day 1. It clearly indicates that the biggie is going to set the cash registers ringing, putting the opening day collection of Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT in danger. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales report!

Thalaiva last appeared on the big screen in Jailer, which was released on August 10, 2023. So, it’s been over a year since fans last saw the swag of their beloved superstar on the big screen. Naturally, the excitement is at its peak, and fans are showing their crazy enthusiasm by lapping up the tickets.

As expected, the advance booking of Vettaiyan is in full swing, with Tamil Nadu leading by a big margin. The state alone had sold tickets worth 4.75 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 as of 9:45 a.m. IST. It includes a count of over 2.57 lakh tickets. As of now, close to 1,700 shows are listed for the advance booking. The overall occupancy of the state is over 43%, which is excellent.

Karnataka is the second-best-performing state after Tamil Nadu. For day 1, it has sold tickets worth 0.96 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) so far. It is followed by Kerala and Telangana. On the whole, Vettaiyan has registered opening day pre-sales of 6.53 crores gross at the Indian box office.

Among cities, Chennai is at the top with opening day pre-sales of 2.70 crores gross. It is followed by Bengaluru, which has sold tickets close to a sum of 1 crore gross.

With 3 more days to go, Vettaiyan is aiming for a big number in the closing pre-sales of day 1. For the unversed, The GOAT had sold tickets worth 28.90 crores gross for day 1. As we can see, the Rajinikanth starrer has already covered 22.59% of The GOAT’s pre-sales. It’ll be interesting to see whether it surpasses the Thalapathy Vijay starrer or not.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Jr NTR Joins Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas & Others By Unleashing The 1000 Crore Milestone In Post-COVID Era!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News