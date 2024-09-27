After a successful run in cinemas, Vaazhai is now preparing for its digital release in October.

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced that Vaazhai will be available for streaming starting October 11. The movie will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi making it accessible to a broader audience. Sharing the news on social media Disney+ Hotstar posted “Oru unathaamana padaippu #Vaazhai. Streaming from October 11 on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Vaazhai is a children’s drama inspired by real-life events. The film resonated not only with general viewers but also received praise from prominent figures in the film industry.

Superstar Rajinikanth watched the movie and shared his emotional response through a heartfelt note. He wrote, “I recently watched Mari Selvaraj’s Vaazhai. After a long time a powerful and high-quality film has emerged in Tamil cinema. Through this movie Mari Selvaraj brought us back to his childhood. My heart broke when I saw the boy searching for food in the climax and the scene where his mother grieves over not feeding him rice.”

Rajinikanth went on to praise the director’s talent saying “Mari Selvaraj has shown himself to be an exceptional director with this film. My best wishes and congratulations to him.”

The story of Vaazhai follows a young boy named Sivanaindhan who works in a banana plantation to support his family after his father’s death. Although he is a bright student with dreams of a better future he struggles with the challenges of poverty. The film takes viewers on an emotional journey as Sivanaindhan faces many obstacles making the plot rich with twists and turns.

Vaazhai is said to be partly based on the life of director Mari Selvaraj. The movie stars actors Nikhila Vimal, Ponvel M. Raghu R. and others.

