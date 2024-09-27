The wait is over, as the much-awaited Jr NTR actioner magnum opus Devara has finally been released today (September 27). No sooner had the film been released into the theatres than excited fans began flooding the X app with some early reviews. It seems that most of the fans were left impressed by the same.

One of the fans stated, “Devara is an explosive, exhilarating, and flat-out terrific adrenaline rush. It goes hard bringing together giant-scale ferocity, pulse-quickening stakes, and brawling action. Dance and fight choreography are propulsive. NT Rama Rao Jr brings the fire and charisma. Fun Stuff.” While another netizen praised Saif Ali Khan who plays Bhaira in the movie. The tweet said, “Saif Ali Khan being absolutely badass. This man is criminally underrated. His acting should never be wasted.”

#Devara is an explosive, exhilarating & flat-out terrific adrenaline rush. It Goes Hard, bringing together giant-scale ferocity, pulse-quickening stakes & brawling action. Dance & fight choreography are propulsive. N.T. Rama Rao Jr. brings the fire & charisma. FUN STUFF! pic.twitter.com/0GOf3lYA5T — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 26, 2024

A netizen gave a rather mixed review of Devara wherein he mentioned both the strong and weak moments of the movie according to him. The post said, “Devara delivers solid mass moments with Jr NTR’s intensity and Anirudh’s score standing out. Koratala Siva knows how to keep the energy high, but I couldn’t help but feel that there was room for greater character exploration. The last few minutes setting up the sequel felt a bit underwhelming. It’s better than decent but falls short of being truly great. Still, with its high points and strong performances combined with a terrific score, it’s a watch that keeps you engaged and entertained.”

Talking about the performances, one of the fans stated, “Though Saif Ali Khan’s character is strong, the arc is weak and Janhvi Kapoor’s screen time is restricted to songs. Jr NTR is good.” Many fans have also been dropping pictures and videos of a full-house theatre wherein they are watching the film.

Devara has been directed by Koratala Siva. Apart from Jr NTR, the movie stars Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist and Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The superstar has a double role in the movie which is inevitably being a visual treat for his fans.

