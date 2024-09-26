Aayante Randam Moshanam, aka ARM, technically completed its second week in theatres yesterday, but since it was a Thursday release, it closes its week 2 today. What’s interesting is that the film has already emerged as a theatrical winner and is now minting an additional moolah at the Indian box office. Starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role, the Malayalam biggie will be soon making its way to the top 5 Mollywood grossers of the year. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception among critics and audiences

Directed by Jithin LaL, the Malayalam action entertainer was released in theatres on September 12. Upon its arrival, the film was welcomed with positive to mixed reviews from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed mostly favorable word-of-mouth, with praise coming for Tovino Thomas’ performance and the visuals.

Aayante Randam Moshanam at the Indian box office

Yesterday, Aayante Randam Moshanam completed 14 days in theatres, during which time it amassed 41.13 crores net at the Indian box office. It’s a good sum, considering the film’s reported budget is around 30 crores. The Tovino Thomas starrer still has fuel left in it, so the tally of the collection will keep rising for the next few days.

Aayante Randam Moshanam to be the 5th highest-grosser of 2024

With 41.13 crores in the kitty, ARM is currently the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024. Its next target of surpassing Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is within the radar as it needs just 6.71 crores to surpass it. For the unversed, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film with a domestic collection of 47.83 crores net.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024 at the Indian box office:

Manjummel Boys – 142 crores

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 85.24 crores

Aavesham – 85.16 crores

Premalu – 76.10 crores

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil – 47.83 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Dharmaveer 2 Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Ved Is In Danger As Prasad Oak-Led Sequel Aiming To Earn 2.10+ Crores, Registering #1 Marathi Opening Post-COVID?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News