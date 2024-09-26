We’re just a few hours away from the grand release of Dharmaveer 2 in theatres. Starring Prasad Oak and Kshitish Date in the lead roles, the biggie is one of the most awaited upcoming Marathi films. The expectations are sky-high, and according to day 1’s advance booking trends, the film is moving in the right direction. Keep reading for a detailed pre-release box office report!

Popularity of the predecessor

Directed by Pravin Tarde, the film is a biographical political drama based on the late Anand Dighe. Dighe was a kingpin of politics in Maharashtra’s Thane district, so the first installment benefitted immensely from his loyal following. Upon its release in 2022, the predecessor was welcomed with positive reviews by critics, and even among audiences, it received a big thumbs up.

In the long run, Dharmaveer was a huge blockbuster at the box office, and even on the small screen, the film gained massive popularity. So, riding high on the goodwill of the first installment, Dharmaveer 2 is aiming for a fantastic start.

Day 1 expectation of Dharmaveer 2

In Thane district and other urban centers of Maharashtra, Dharmaveer 2 is witnessing a terrific response in opening day pre-sales. At selected locations, blocked bookings are done by political groups. At the rest of the locations, the response has been backed by the general audience. Apart from urban centers, the film is faring well in interiors as well.

So, considering the franchise’s backing and the hype on the ground, Dharmaveer 2 is going to register a superb day 1 at the Indian box office. It is expected to rake in 2.20-2.45 crores net on day 1, with almost the entire chunk of business coming in from Maharashtra.

To be the biggest Marathi opener in the post-COVID era?

As of now, Riteish Deshmukh’s Ved is the biggest Marathi opener of the post-COVID era, with a collection of 2.25 crores. Dharmaveer is in second place with 2.05 crores, and Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is in third place with 1.86 crores. Dharmaveer 2 is aiming to comfortably surpass its predecessor’s 2.05 crores, and there’s a strong chance that it might also topple Ved if word-of-mouth turns out to be good after early shows end tomorrow.

