Joker: Folie A Deux, aka Joker 2, is one of the highly-anticipated Hollywood releases of this year. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in key roles, the film is enjoying massive buzz across several parts of the globe, and India is one of them. Surprisingly, no Bollywood biggies are arriving on Gandhi Jayanti this year, leaving the Joker sequel with a chance of minting big moolah at the Indian box office on the national holiday. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 advance booking update!

Goodwill of the predecessor

Joker was released in Indian theatres on October 2, 2019, in a clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War. From the South, there was a magnum opus in the form of Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Still, the Joaquin Phoenix starrer left a mark at the Indian box office by amassing 64 crores net and securing a hit verdict.

Apart from the commercial success, Joker also enjoyed unanimously positive responses from critics, making it one of the most critically acclaimed Hollywood films ever. With such glory in the past, the sequel aims to score big on October 2.

Day 1 advance booking of Joker 2

The advance booking for the highly-anticipated sequel is already open across the nation. As per the latest update, Joker 2 has sold tickets worth 85 lakh gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 at the Indian box office. It includes a sale of over 26,000. Considering the big holiday of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the film is expected to hit 4-5 crores in pre-sales alone.

Top-performing states & cities

Karnataka is the best-performing state for Joker 2 regarding day 1 advance booking by selling tickets worth 15 lakh gross. It is followed by Delhi (13 lakh gross) and Maharashtra (13 lakh gross). Among cities, Bengaluru is at the top with 14 lakh gross, followed by Delhi-NCR’s 13 lakh gross.

