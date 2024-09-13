Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, will open in theaters next month. The tracking estimates for Todd Phillips’ anticipated sequel signal a grim start compared to the predecessor. Joker 2 is reportedly tracking to earn significantly less than the 2019 prequel in the three-day opening weekend.

2019’s Joker was a breakout success, raking in over $96 million during the opening weekend. The movie, produced with a modest $60 million budget, went on to gross more than $1 billion worldwide. The sequel Joker 2 debuted at the Venice Film Festival and landed a subdued 62% fresh critic score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The rating was on par with the 2019 movie, which also debuted at 62% fresh with critics, but it went on to grow to 69%.

Despite the two films receiving similar critic reviews, Joker 2 is tracking to earn way below the prequel during the opening weekend. According to box office expert Luis Fernando, early tracking for Joker 2 is estimated at $70 Million—$80 million 3-day opening in North America (U.S. & Canada). This is $16 million less than the prequel, which went on to earn $335.4 million domestically and $743.3 million overseas.

At $70 million+, Joker 2 would be the seventh-highest opening for an October release. 2019’s Joker is the highest-grossing October release of all time.

Joker 2 would be the biggest opening of Lady Gaga’s career behind Star Is Born, which debuted at $42.9 million in 2018.

Joker: Folie à Deux will open in theaters on October 2, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (North America): Blake Lively’s Film Close To Earning 6X Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News