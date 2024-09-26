Transformers One, the ninth entry in the blockbuster franchise, sneaked past a small but significant box office milestone at the worldwide box office. After a disappointing start, the critically acclaimed Paramount animation film has recouped at least 60 per cent of its $75 million production budget.

Transformers One opened in theaters on September 20 and grossed just over $35 million worldwide, including $24.6 million domestically. Despite scoring the second-biggest rating in the franchise, it failed to rattle the box office. The film also featured a star-studded cast, including Avengers veterans Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson, who reunited for the roles of Optimus Prime and Elita—1.

The film took in $2 million on its first Tuesday, for a domestic total of $27.8 million. It is inching closer to the $30 million mark at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, overseas Transformers One has grossed $14 million, for a Global total of $41.8 million. The film has crossed the $40 million milestone worldwide.

Despite snapping up the small milestone, Transformers One continues underperforming at the box office. The film has yet to reach the top spot at the box office, suggesting that it is not headed for major financial success. While Transformers One has recouped at least 60 per cent of the budget, it has to earn over $100 million for Paramount Studio to record a profit.

2018’s Bumblebee, which also witnessed a subdued start with a $21 million opening, consistently performed well at the box office following the slow debut. The film took in over $8 million on its first Tuesday and went on to gross over $400 million worldwide.

Bumblebee also earned over $20 million in its second weekend. Meanwhile, Transformers One is eyeing a $12 million sophomore outing, suggesting it will struggle to record major financial success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

