Rajkummar Rao is all set to surprise fans with his most intense transformation yet in Maalik, an upcoming action-packed drama that’s slated for a theatrical release on July 11, 2025.

The makers—Tips Films and Northern Lights Films—have officially announced the new release date of the highly anticipated film, which sees Rao donning the role of a ruthless gangster. From the first look alone, it’s clear that Maalik will showcase a fiercer, grittier side of the actor, known for his emotionally nuanced performances in films like Shahid, Trapped, and Omerta.

Directed by Pulkit, the film promises an adrenaline-fueled narrative paired with stylish visuals and raw action. Pulkit, best known for his storytelling in thrillers and intense dramas, adds his signature touch to this gangster saga. Currently in post-production, Maalik is shaping up to be one of the most exciting releases of 2025.

Produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, alongside Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, the film boasts a strong production team that aims to deliver a high-voltage cinematic experience.

Rajkummar’s transformation for this role has already sparked buzz, and fans can’t wait to see him embrace this darker, more violent avatar. With action, drama, and a compelling central character, Maalik promises to be a thrilling ride.

Mark your calendars—Maalik arrives in theatres on July 11, 2025.

