The Mari Selvaraj-directed children’s film Vaazhai has been enjoying a positive run at the box office owing to its endearing subject and honest performances. The film, mounted on a modest budget of 5 crore, has emerged as a success since it has not only managed to recover its budget but is also inching towards the 40 crore mark. As they say, nothing can stop a movie from being successful if the content is compelling.

Vaazhai’s Opening Day Collection

Vaazhai opened to 1.15 crore on its first day. Because of positive word of mouth and a riveting subject, the Vaazhai box office collections gradually saw an upward graph. The collections increased to 2.5 crore on its second day. On its third day, the Mari Selvaraj directorial increased to 4 crore. The first-week collections of the movie came to 14.15 crore, with which it already managed to recover its budget. Now let us look at the latest Vaazhai box office collections on its 17th day.

Vaazhai Cruises Towards The 40 Crore Mark

The India net collections of Vaazhai comes to 26.78 crore. At the same time, the gross collections are 31.60 crore. The overseas collections are a decent 4.75 crore. This has resulted in the worldwide collections of the Mari Selvaraj directorial to be 36.35 crore.

About Vaazhai

Vaazhai stars Ponvel M, Kalaiyarasan, and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles. Interestingly, the movie is said to be inspired by the director Mari Selvaraj’s own life. The film revolves around the main protagonist, Sivanaindhan (Ponvel M), who works in a banana plantation while attending school. However, he hates working on the plantation. Not only is the film witnessing a slow upward graph at the box office, but it has also attained immense critical acclaim, with the performances of the lead star cast winning several laurels. We hope that only good things await now for the Vaazhai box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

