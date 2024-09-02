Tamil Box Office is currently beaming with success of its recent releases Raayan, and Maharaj. Now, Vaazhai is also on its way to write a successful chapter at the box office. The children’s drama has recorded a collection of 22.35 crore in 10 days in India and 30.50 crore worldwide.

Vaazhai Box Office Collection Day 10

On the tenth day (September 2, second Sunday), the film earned a huge 3.85 crore at the box office. This was a great jump from the collections of the second Friday, which earned 1.5 crore. The film took a massive 156% jump to create a hysteria on the second Sunday.

On the second Saturday, day 9, the film earned 2.85 crore. In total, the film registered a second weekend of 8.20 crore, which is a huge upward trend for the film. In fact, the second Sunday of the film was only a little less than the previous Sunday, which recorded a collection of 4 crore.

Only 3.15 Crore Away From Lal Salaam

Currently, with a 30.50 crore collection worldwide, Vaazhai is waiting to enter the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide in 2024. It is only 3.15 crore away from Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, which is sitting at the tenth spot with a 33.65 crore collection worldwide.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films worldwide in 2024.

1. Raayan: 155.37 crore

2. Indian 2: 150.94 crore

3. Maharaja: 109.13 crore

4. Aranamanai 4: 100.24 crore

5. Ayalaan: 76.41 crore

6. Thangalaan: 70.28 crore

7. Captain Miller: 67.99 crore

8. Garudan: 61.33 crore

9. Demonte Colony 2: 45.25 crore* (in 17 days)

10. Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore

About Vaazhai

Rated 8.1 on IMDB, the kids drama directed by Mari Selvaraj stars Dhivya Dhuraisamy, Kalaiyarasan, and Priyanka Nair. The official synopsis for the film says, “A twelve-year-old boy, Sivanandhan, his mother, sister, and friend navigate life’s challenges, where a plantain tree, Vaazhai, becomes a central presence.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

