Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Demonte Colony 2 has turned out to be a big success at the worldwide box office and is still running successfully in theatres, mainly across Tamil Nadu. Now, coming out of its home state, the film has hit the big screen in the Hindi belt, which is expected to help add some more numbers to the overall tally. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the Tamil supernatural horror thriller was released in theatres on August 15. It’s a sequel to 2015’s Demonte Colony. Made on a very low budget, the first installment was a huge success and enjoyed positive reactions from critics. The sequel, however, opened to mixed response from critics but turned out to be a successful affair at ticket windows.

After enjoying a successful run down South, Demonte Colony 2 arrived in the Hindi belt today and is now running in its original Tamil version. The distribution is done by Karmic Films, and this move will definitely attract the Tamil audience living in the Hindi belt of India. Also, with proper subtitles, the film will also attract non-Tamil audience considering its popularity down South.

Apart from Stree 2, there are no major new releases in the Hindi belt, and considering the craze for the horror genre this year, the audience might give Demonte Colony 2 a shot. If it clicks with the audience well, it’ll help the film reach the milestone of 50 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Currently, Demonte Colony 2 stands at 31.65 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 37.34 crores gross. In overseas, it has earned 6.60 crores gross so far. Combining both, the worldwide collection stands at 43.94 crores gross (revised numbers). So, it’s just 6.06 crores gross away from hitting the 50 crore milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories and updates!

Must Read: The Greatest Of All Time Box Office Advance Booking (Premieres): Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Enjoys A Bumper Response In USA, Sells Tickets Worth 2.20 Crores+ Already!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News