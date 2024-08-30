As the excitement builds up around the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, fans are buzzing with anticipation. With a proven track record of box office successes, Vijay has consistently demonstrated his ability to draw crowds and set new standards with each of his films. Now, all attention is focused on his upcoming release, which is already being touted as one of the most anticipated Indian films this year and has the potential to become his biggest blockbuster to date, potentially outshining the success of his previous highest-grossing movies.

Vijay’s last film, Leo, was a huge box office success, crossing 600 crores globally. Even before Leo, the Kollywood superstar pushed the envelope, cementing his position as one of the most bankable stars in the industry. His films in the past have not only broken box office records domestically but also made waves internationally, proving his massive global appeal.

Now, The Greatest Of All Time is set to take this legacy forward. Directed by noted filmmaker Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment, The GOAT has generated unprecedented buzz even before its release. The recently released power-packed trailer has only added to the intrigue, hinting at the film’s grand scale and Thalapathy Vijay’s exceptional performance.

The film’s advance booking in the United States of America suggests that the craze is high. Although the premiere shows are still five days away, they have already crossed $271,000 (2.27 crores) at the box office from over 300 locations. In fact, the cinema owners have also received permission from the makers to screen the film as early as 6 pm Eastern Standard Time, which would be 4 am Indian Standard Time, to coincide with the release day in India.

Social media, too, is flooded with excitement, with fans and critics alike expressing high expectations for The Greatest Of All Time. The film’s universal themes, combined with its intense action sequences, are expected to attract a wide audience, ensuring its appeal across different demographics.

With its potential to rewrite box office history, the film’s success would not only reaffirm Thalapathy Vijay’s position as the ‘GOAT’ but also set a new standard for what a blockbuster can achieve in Indian cinema.

Slated to release on September 5 worldwide, The Greatest Of All Time also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, Laila, Yogi Babu, and Ajmal Ameer, among other notable names. The film marks the 25th production from the blockbuster banner AGS Entertainment, with Zee Studios distributing the film across all of North India.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

