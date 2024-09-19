The Mari Selvaraj-directed Vaazhai is an astounding success, and how! Mounted on a limited budget of 5 crore, the movie has not only recovered its budget but has also witnessed a 24 crore profit on its 27th day. The film is a prime example that nothing can stop a movie from being successful if its heart is in the right place. Look at the film’s box office collection on its 27th day.

Vaazhai Box Office Collection Day 27

Vaazhai’s net collection in India on its 27th day was 29 crore. At the same time, the gross collection was 34.22 crore. The overseas collection was 4.80 crore. This results in Vaazhai’s worldwide collection being 39.02 crore.

Vaazhai’s Impeccable Success Story

The Mari Selvaraj-directed movie recovered its budget of 5 crore in its first week. It minted 14.15 crore in its first week, and since then, there has been no looking back for Vaazhai. With its 27th day, worldwide India net collection of 29 crore, the movie has seen a profit of 24 crore. Not only this, but Vaazhai’s ROI (Return On Investment) percentage is a whopping 480%.

Reaching the 40 crore mark might not be difficult for Vaazhai. The movie opened at 1.15 crore but owing to positive word of mouth, the collections started to grow, and how! The children’s drama is garnering a lot of love due to its endearing plot and honest performances. It stars Ponvel M and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles. The plot of Vaazhai revolves around Sivanaindhan (Ponvel M), who develops a massive crush on his school teacher. Due to acute poverty, he is also shown to be working at a banana plantation on his way to school, which he absolutely detests. Well, we are hoping that Vaazhai also manages to reach the 50 crore milestone soon.

