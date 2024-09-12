The Mari Selvaraj directorial Vaazhai has proved that nothing can stop a movie from becoming successful if its content is powerful. Even though the project was mounted at a modest 5 crore, through positive word of mouth and an endearing subject, it has managed to emerge as a success both critically and at the box office. On its 20th day, Vaazhai cruises closer than ever towards the 40 crore mark.

Vaazhai Inches Towards The 40 Crore Mark

The Mari Selvaraj film’s India net collection on its 20th day is around 27.20 crore. At the same time, the gross collection includes 32.09 crore. The movie has earned a steady 4.75 crore in its overseas collections. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 36.84 crore. It is just 4 crore away from reaching the 40 crore mark.

Vaazhai’s Opening Day Collection

Vaazhai started with 1.15 crore on its opening day. However, it was destined to be a success since, through positive word of mouth, the movie’s box office collections started to snowball. The collections took a direct jump to 2.5 crore on its second day. At the same time, the film earned 4 crore on its third day. The first-week collections came to 14.15 crore with which it quickly managed to recover its budget.

The movie stars Ponvel M, Kalaiyarasan, and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles. Interestingly, Vaazhai is said to be inspired by the director Mari Selvaraj’s own life. The film’s plot revolves around the main protagonist, Sivanaindhan (Ponvel M), who works on a banana plantation while attending school. However, he hates working on the plantation under deplorable conditions. Not only is the film witnessing a slow upward graph at the box office, but it has also attained immense critical acclaim, with the performances of the lead star cast winning several laurels amongst the neutral audience. We hope that only good things await now for the Vaazhai box office, and that it also manages to reach the 50 crore milestone.

